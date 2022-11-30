O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 114 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in PTC by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PTC by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,482,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,861 shares of company stock worth $34,018,084. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.31. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $133.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

