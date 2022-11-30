O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Morningstar by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.32, for a total transaction of $1,330,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,433,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,683,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $29,711.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,433,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,079,565.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.32, for a total value of $1,330,128.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,433,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,683,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,396 shares of company stock worth $20,776,298 in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MORN opened at $235.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average of $235.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

