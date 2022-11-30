O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,868,000 after buying an additional 121,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $188.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

