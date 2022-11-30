O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,290.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,188.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,243.12. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

