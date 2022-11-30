O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

ITRN stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $549.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

