O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.