O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,080 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 4,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Dorman Products by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products stock opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

