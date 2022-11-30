O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 732,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

