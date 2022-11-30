O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 369,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 107,355 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

