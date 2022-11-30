O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,468 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.58. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

