O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYRG. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

