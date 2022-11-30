O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Block by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Block by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $220.60.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,187,128. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

