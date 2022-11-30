O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,924 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $3,374,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.95.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,478 shares of company stock worth $13,378,914 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.