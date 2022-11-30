O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 86,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 676,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,183 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFPI stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

