O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,954 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Owens & Minor by 9.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 24.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 56.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.