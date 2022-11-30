O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 171.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 740,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading

