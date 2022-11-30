O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $272,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after purchasing an additional 403,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,584,000 after purchasing an additional 425,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after purchasing an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.