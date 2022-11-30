O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RLI by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in RLI during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $7.26 dividend. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

