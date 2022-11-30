Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 733,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 437,240 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

OHI stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

