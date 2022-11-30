PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 304,316 shares.The stock last traded at $23.63 and had previously closed at $23.86.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.
