PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 304,316 shares.The stock last traded at $23.63 and had previously closed at $23.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

PAR Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 399,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 10.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

