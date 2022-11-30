Patrik Jeanmonod Sells 3,500 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $53,060.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $44,205.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,209.50 and a beta of 0.05. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

