Patrik Jeanmonod Sells 3,500 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $53,060.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $44,205.00.
Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,209.50 and a beta of 0.05. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $20.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
About Cytek Biosciences
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytek Biosciences (CTKB)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.