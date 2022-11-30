Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $17.58

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.58, but opened at $16.91. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 3,919 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -11.19%.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after buying an additional 2,314,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,376,000 after buying an additional 1,874,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after buying an additional 1,418,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

