PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,204 shares.The stock last traded at $55.30 and had previously closed at $55.57.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
PC Connection Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.70.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PC Connection by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
