PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $75.41

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.41, but opened at $72.01. PDC Energy shares last traded at $72.29, with a volume of 711 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,509.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,658,166. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after buying an additional 78,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $147,838,000 after buying an additional 386,846 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PDC Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after buying an additional 323,649 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

