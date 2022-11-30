Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. 70,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,074,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

About Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

