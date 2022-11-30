PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

