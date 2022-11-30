PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,300 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $25,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,591,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,006,734.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $110,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $28,158.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $29,920.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $27,036.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $22,260.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $45,420.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $22,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $22,350.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $50,451.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $32,594.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PRT opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

