PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $133,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $177,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 10,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 12,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of GHY opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

