PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 874,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 792,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 764,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ISD opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

