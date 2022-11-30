PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,922.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 80,549 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $179.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.