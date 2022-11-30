ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $10.93

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $10.51. ProPetro shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 2,995 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $333.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 553.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

