ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 48,581 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $50.75.

ProShares Ultra Financials Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Financials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

