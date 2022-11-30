REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 1,069.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $937,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.