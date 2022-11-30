Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $22,389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $19,816,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $209.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.