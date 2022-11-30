Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,700 ($80.15) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($71.66) to GBX 5,900 ($70.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($66.75) to GBX 5,450 ($65.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,311.54 ($63.54).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,584 ($66.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,977 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,035.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.44.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.