Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 28.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $86,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $117.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

