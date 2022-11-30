Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €650.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €650.00 ($670.10) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($757.73) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($690.72) price objective on Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($710.31) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($582.47) price objective on Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($711.34) price objective on Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Kering Price Performance

Shares of EPA KER opened at €552.60 ($569.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €489.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €503.96. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($238.51) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($430.31).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

