SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,697 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of SandRidge Energy worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. 38.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SD opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 68.79% and a return on equity of 53.84%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

