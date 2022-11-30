Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 700 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.99) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.11) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($4.96) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 571.07 ($6.83).

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 389.90 ($4.66) on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 384.92.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

