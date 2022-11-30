Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 619,868 shares.The stock last traded at $32.24 and had previously closed at $32.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

