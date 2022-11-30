Shayn P. March Sells 2,500 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) VP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The GEO Group Stock Up 16.2 %

GEO stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.56.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The GEO Group by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

