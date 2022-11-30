Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Expands By 66.7%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,462.0 days.

Aixtron Stock Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIXXF. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Aixtron from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aixtron from €27.00 ($27.84) to €33.00 ($34.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

