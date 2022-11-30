Short Interest in Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Expands By 50.0%

Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Allied Minds Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALLWF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. Allied Minds has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

