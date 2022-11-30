Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Declines By 27.1%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 698,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alsea Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of ALSSF opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. Alsea has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
About Alsea
