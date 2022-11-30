Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Declines By 27.1%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 698,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alsea Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of ALSSF opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. Alsea has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

