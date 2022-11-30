Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Declines By 30.8%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHOTF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

AHOTF stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

