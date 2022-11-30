SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $35.69

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.69, but opened at $33.06. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBOW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 518.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

