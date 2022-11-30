SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $43.70

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.70, but opened at $42.10. SM Energy shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 2,464 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

SM Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 4.56.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SM Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,589,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

