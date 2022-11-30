Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 243,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,196,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

