SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $290.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,213. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.92.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

