SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.43% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FEZ opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

